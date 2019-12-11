What To Expect At Guinness Night Football In Enugu

Guinness is pleased to announce its newest campaign – Guinness Night Football – set to kick off in the nation’s footballing capital, Enugu on the 21st of December 2019.

Following successful launches in other African countries, Guinness Night football promises to deliver one of a kind, bold and unconventional football-themed activities designed to bring players and fans across the country extraordinary experiences.

Here are some highlights to look out for:

Food and Drink

Guinness Night Football is an opportunity to explore a distinct menu specially curated for a fun football night out. In partnership with some of the most inventive culinary experts, Guinness Night Football will showcase the most unconventional food and beer recipes that show off the versatility of the nation’s favourite stout.

Fan Zone Events

Guinness will host a range of football activities from special in-bar games with incredible prizes up for grabs, through to larger football extravaganzas and skills challenges, all with an amazing Guinness twist.

To be part of the Enugu kick-off, register now https://fb.me/1ONBleEBOGieOE1; for Lagos kick-off, register now https://fb.me/1YuN9zXE8SiO4HO. Alternatively, look out for promotional bottles of Guinness stout, check under the crown and dial *1759*CODE#

For more information, join the conversation on Guinness social media handles and follow the hashtag #GuinnessNightFootball #GuinnessMVP and www.goal.com/Guinness for more details.

Please make sure you enjoy Guinness responsibly – 18+ only.