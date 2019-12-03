Why Etinosa Disrespects Religion, By Actor Yomi Black

by Eyitemi Majeed
Etinosa Idemudia
Etinosa Idemudia

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yomi Black, has stated that he thinks he understands why colleague, Etinosa Idemudia, would want to disappoint religion.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he said she has probably been disappointed in the past by religion and she is only reacting to the disappointment.

Read Also: I Was Able To Use Bible As Ashtray Because I Have God’s Backing On It: Etinosa

Yomi Black made the comment after the actress said she can mess up the Quran in two seconds after using the Bible as an ashtray for her smoke.

He wrote:

I think I understand why she would want to disrespect religion.
She is reacting to her disappointments. Most of us have been disappointed by religion, but fear will not allow us to react or vent.
We must understand that people react differently, even though she has a right to her opinion and I never encourage fear, but this time I truly fear for her because of the fanatics among us.
In the future, many will refer to these times as the change period.
To be honest, religion is on its way out.

Tags from the story
Etinosa Idemudia, YOMI BLACK
0

You may also like

Yemi Alade Shows Off Her Sexy Front In A New Picture(Picture)

You Lack Moral Standing To Demand Public Declaration Of Fayose’s Assets – Ekiti PDP To APC

Aisha Buhari does not belong to the other room – Ben Bruce

[VIDEO]: Unbelievable! Nigerian Billionaire Evades Traffic With The Help Of An Helicopter

Man rapes, strangles Corps member to death

Fatoyinbo

#COZA: ‘Pastor Poju did what his other colleagues were scared to do’ – Nigerians Hail After He Made His Position Known

Rapper AKA

Rapper AKA Reacts To Burna Boy’s Refusal To Apologize Over Xenophobia Comments

Frodd

Nigeran Man Claims Frodd Is Gay; Shares Implicating Photos

#BauchiRerun: PDP records landslide victory in Dogara’s local government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *