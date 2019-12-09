Why Mo’Cheddah Isnt The Sexiest Actress In Nigeria – CDQ

by Temitope Alabi
'Being An ADULT Is HARD Work, Being An Entrepreneur Is Even HARDER' - Mo'Cheddah
Mocheddah

Nigerian rapper CDQ may have just started an online war after taking to his IG page to state that Mocheddah was more a whore during her time as an artiste.

CDQ had stated that Mocheddah would have been the sexiest artiste had it not been for the fact that she slept around.

Read Also: Mocheddah shares piece on how to cope with mechanism, reveals how she suffered depression for over 4 years

The rapper then went on to crown Tiwa Savage as the sexiest female act in the country.

Mocheddah is yet to respond to this but so many social media users have since taken time out to drag the rapper.

