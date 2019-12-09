Why Mo’Cheddah Isnt The Sexiest Actress In Nigeria – CDQ

Nigerian rapper CDQ may have just started an online war after taking to his IG page to state that Mocheddah was more a whore during her time as an artiste.

CDQ had stated that Mocheddah would have been the sexiest artiste had it not been for the fact that she slept around.

The rapper then went on to crown Tiwa Savage as the sexiest female act in the country.

Mocheddah is yet to respond to this but so many social media users have since taken time out to drag the rapper.