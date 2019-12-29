With Humanity, Nigerians Don’t Need Bible Or Qur’an: Gov Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers state, has said that Nigerians don’t need the Bible or Qur’an if only they could possess humanity.

The governor stressed that humanity is the greatest religion on earth because it preaches love, kindness and unity.

Speaking at the kick-off of the grand finale of the 2019 Calabar Carnival which was themed ‘Humanity’, the governor said;

“As we leave here today, if we don’t learn anything, let us learn that humanity is the greatest religion. With humanity, you don’t need your Bible or Qur’an because, with it, you will show love to your fellow men that need it,” he said.

“I speak with a lot of agony, melancholy, frustration, and pain. Whether you are rich, poor, tall, short, black or white; humanity does not know the difference because it breaks all barriers.

“God created man to be equal and peaceful. But, in the course of existence, man has become animalistic.”