Rudeboy’s “Reason With Me” Records 2019 Highest Views On Youtube In Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Rudeboy of the defunct music group, Psquare took to his Instagram to reveal that his 2019 hit single, “Reason With Me” garnered the highest views on Youtube in the outgoing year.

Paul Okoye
Nigerian Artiste Paul Okoye

According to the report, the song which was viewed on Youtube by 40million people is the highest on the continent.

Also Read: Rudeboy Reveals How He Saved Footballer, Peter Olayinka From Police Harassment

The popular singer pointed out that despite not using video vixens showing off nudity, not featuring anyone on the song, it still went far.

See his post below:

Rudeboy
Rudeboy’s post
Tags from the story
Rudeboy, youtube
0

You may also like

Photos: Actress, Obot Etuk’s daughter set to wed

Annie Idibia Celebrates Her Proposal Anniversary

Annie Idibia Celebrates Her Proposal Anniversary

Talent Speak: I can be better than Wizkid, Olamide or Davido– Freddy Young

#BBNaija: Cee-C gives epic reply to a follower who condemned her legs

Photos: Road To Episode 1000 – Tinsel Celebrates And Infuse Soap With More Stars

Banky W Signs Endorsement Deal With UBER

Banky W Signs Endorsement Deal With UBER

Sugarboy slammed for disclosing that Kiss Daniel is in trouble for leaving label

Kris Jenner reveals what her billionaire daughters earn from advertisements

Thankful for failed relationships- Toke Makinwa celebrates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *