Rudeboy’s “Reason With Me” Records 2019 Highest Views On Youtube In Africa

Popular Nigerian singer, Rudeboy of the defunct music group, Psquare took to his Instagram to reveal that his 2019 hit single, “Reason With Me” garnered the highest views on Youtube in the outgoing year.

According to the report, the song which was viewed on Youtube by 40million people is the highest on the continent.

The popular singer pointed out that despite not using video vixens showing off nudity, not featuring anyone on the song, it still went far.

