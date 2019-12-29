Tacha Pens Appreciation Message To Governor Ayade, Wife

Reality star, Tacha has expressed her sincere appreciation to the Governor of Cross River state, Sir Benedict Ayade and his wife, Dr. Linda for their warm reception and hospitality.

Sharing a photo of three of them via Instagram, the reality star wrote;

“It was such an honour and a rare privilege to meet with the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Sir BENEDICT AYADE & his dear wife, Dr. LINDA AYADE in their beautiful home.

Thank you so much Sir & Ma for the warm reception and advice. I’m so humbled by the love you have shown to me and I feel truly blessed and ready to take on the future without a doubt in my heart that the later years will be better.

There is no better way than to end 2019 and start 2020 with an

optimistic feeling🔱”

