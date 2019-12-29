Tacha Pens Appreciation Message To Governor Ayade, Wife

by Amaka Odozi

Reality star, Tacha has expressed her sincere appreciation to the Governor of Cross River state, Sir Benedict Ayade and his wife, Dr. Linda for their warm reception and hospitality.

Tacha, Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade and his wife, Linda
Tacha, Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade and his wife, Linda

Sharing a photo of three of them via Instagram, the reality star wrote;

“It was such an honour and a rare privilege to meet with the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Sir BENEDICT AYADE & his dear wife, Dr. LINDA AYADE in their beautiful home.
Thank you so much Sir & Ma for the warm reception and advice. I’m so humbled by the love you have shown to me and I feel truly blessed and ready to take on the future without a doubt in my heart that the later years will be better.
There is no better way than to end 2019 and start 2020 with an
optimistic feeling🔱”

Read Also: I Have Suffered Such A Huge Loss – Empress Njamah

See the post below:

Tags from the story
Dr. Linda Ayade, Sir Benedict Ayade, Tacha
0

You may also like

Paul Okoye, his wife and children

Paul Okoye’s Wife, Anita Reveals Her Children’s Characters

AGN President Ibinabo Fiberesima Set To Visit Boko Haram Victims In Borno And Yobe States

Tonto Dikeh warns Parents to watch their Children more during this holiday season

‘Why Akon did not perform at AFRIMA’

AY – “Stop Begging For Money And Help Our Brother OJB”

Moet Abebe Of Soundcity Opens Catering Business

Dayo Amusa

‘I Don’t Live Up To People’s Standard’ – Actress Dayo Amusa

Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B On Pregnancy And “Bomb Ass Album”

IS PEPSI THE STRING OF NEW BOND BETWEEN WIZKID AND DAVIDO?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *