Yinka Ayefele Shows Off His Adorable Triplets Playing With His Picture(Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian gospel music star, Yinka Ayefele has shared a video of his adorable triplets wearing matching Christmas themed outfits.

Yinka Ayefele
Yinka Ayefele and his triplet

The veteran gospel singer, who is confined to a wheelchair, welcomed his two boys and a girl with his wife after 22 years of marriage.

Ayefele, however, managed to keep the birth of the triplets a secret at the time because they were said to be born prematurely so he was afraid to spread the news of their birth.

In the new video, the triplets looked so happy while playing with a framed picture of their father.

One of the boys could be seen kissing the picture as well.

Watch the video below.

Yinka Ayefele
