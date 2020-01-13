Amotekun: Soyinka Hails Governors For Listening To The People

Renowned poet, Professor Wole Soyinka, has hailed governors of the South West for initiating and launching the security outfit codenamed, Operation Amotekun.

Soyinka stated also that the launch of the security outfit should be commended.

Read Also: Amotekun: OPC Knocks Northern Group Over ‘Inciting’ Comment

The Nobel laureate said this on Monday, although he had earlier expressed his disappointment on the governors in the country.

Soyinka said that the governors should be commended for listening to the yearnings of the people.

Operation Amotekun was launched in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday — and according to the governors, the initiative which was put together by governors of the south-west as a means to tackle issues of insecurity in the region.