Barack Obama Gushes Over His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi

barack and michelle obama

The former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama is today celebrating his wife, Michelle Obama as she turns a year older.

Taking to his Twitter page, Obama shared a sweet snap of himself with Michelle in a collage and penned a short but beautiful message alongside.

Read also: Barack Obama, Wife Celebrate Each Other On Their 27th Wedding Anniversary

In his words;

”In every scene, you are my star,

@MichelleObama

Happy birthday, baby!”

Michelle has since been getting so many beautiful birthday messages from people all around the world. We wish the former first lady a happy birthday.

Tags from the story
Barack and Michelle Obama
0

You may also like

Former BB Naija House Mate, Nina Ivy, Is All Colours Of Stunning In A Rare Picture

“Do Something With Your Life”; Korede Bello Slams Instagram Fan

See How Timaya Blasted His Follower Who Spotted His Wrong Spelling

Nkechi Blessing and Boyfriend

Nkechi Blessing Passionately Kisses Boyfriend In Public (Video)

Yemi Alade In ‘Boss Mode’ As She Posed With Stacks Of Dollar Bills

VIDEO: Wizkid Speaks About His First Crush

Lupita Nyong’o’s Lip Balm – Was Sold Out Overnight in US

Davido’s former manager says, ‘If I die tomorrow just remember me for my determination and hunger’

Tonto Dikeh’s ‘Gold King’ Boo Buys Her More Expensive Gifts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *