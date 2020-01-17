Barack Obama Gushes Over His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

The former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama is today celebrating his wife, Michelle Obama as she turns a year older.

Taking to his Twitter page, Obama shared a sweet snap of himself with Michelle in a collage and penned a short but beautiful message alongside.

In his words;

”In every scene, you are my star,

Happy birthday, baby!”

Michelle has since been getting so many beautiful birthday messages from people all around the world. We wish the former first lady a happy birthday.