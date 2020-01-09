Cheat On Your Partner Once In A While: Solomon Buchi Tells Ladies

Life Coach, Solomon Buchi has advised ladies to cheat on their partners once in a while and get caught so as to prove to them that they are also polygamous in nature and that sex is just a physical act.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 9th December.

Also, he made the statement in response to the popular saying that men are polygamous in nature. What do you think?

He wrote: