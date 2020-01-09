Brazilian Court Orders Netflix To Take Down ‘Gay Jesus’ Film

by Michael Isaac
Popular Movie-streaming tech giant, Netflix has been ordered by a Brazilian judge to stop showing a film depicting Jesus as a gay man and which prompted a gasoline bomb attack on the satirists behind the film.

The ruling by Rio de Janeiro judge, Benedicto Abicair, on Wednesday responded to a petition by a Brazilian Catholic organization that argued the “honor of millions of Catholics” was hurt by the film.

The special was produced by Rio-based film company, Porta dos Fundos, whose headquarters was targeted in the Christmas Eve attack.

Judge Abicair said the program’s withdrawal “is beneficial not only to the Christian community but to Brazilian society which is mostly Christian.”

