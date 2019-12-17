Gay People Should Be The Ones Angry, Not Christians: ‘Gay Jesus’ Actor

by Valerie Oke
Gay Jesus
Gay Jesus Movie

Fábio Porchat, an actor in the controversial movie, ‘The First Temptation of Christ,’ which portrays Jesus Christ as “gay” says the movie was not to discourage people from believing in God.

The 45-minute special, which was released on Netflix on December 3, has stirred backlashes from many Christians around the world.

Porchat, who is the co-founder of Porta dos Fundos, a Brazil-based YouTube comedy group, said that the movie was generally misconstrued.

“It doesn’t incite violence, we’re not saying people shouldn’t believe in God,” he said.

“They [Netflix] haven’t said anything to us like, ‘Maybe we should stop making the special available.’ They support freedom of speech.”

“We play at insinuating that Jesus has a new friend, and probably this new friend is gay, but they have just been having fun and a very good time in the desert for 40 days,” he said.

“If anybody should be angry with us, it should be the gay community because a gay character turns out to be the Devil. But the gay community loves us!

“The show is almost a Christian fairy tale: Jesus faces off bravely with the Devil and then chooses to follow God, accepting to be his son, Jesus Christ.

“A lot of people, when they see the show, say: “Oh that’s what they were talking about? Ok, that’s O.K., they’re just having fun, no problem at all.

“For some Catholics here in Brazil, it’s O.K. if Jesus is a bad guy, uses drugs: That’s no problem. The problem is he’s gay. No, he can’t be gay. And that’s interesting because Jesus is everything. God is black and white and gay and straight. God is everything. It’s more homophobic to be insulted by a gay Jesus than to make Jesus special.”

“People say that we don’t make fun of Islam,” said Porchat.

“We do, we’ve satirized terrorists, for example. But they are trying to incite other people to violence, which for Catholics is a very un-Catholic thing to do.”

 

