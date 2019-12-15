Netflix Movie Portraying Jesus As Gay Sparks Outrage Among Christians

Many members of the Christian community have registered their protests calling for the Netflix Christmas Special depicting Jesus in a gay relationship to be taken down.

Christians all over the world have expressed their displeasure at the movie which they describe as absolutely offensive to their faith.

“The film, besides being blasphemous, vulgar and disrespectful, should be pulled off forthwith without any further delay, as it is serious and highly offensive to the Christian community worldwide, ”Abraham Mathai, president, Indian Christian Voice is quoted to have said.

Read Also: I Am Gay, Cardi B’s Husband, Offset, Reveals

“Netflix should follow the example set by Walmart by making a public apology to the Christian community world over by withdrawing the Christmas sweater which had an offensive message.

“Belittling and negating the deity and stature of a person who turned the world right-side up with his exemplary character and impeccable integrity should not be entertained under any circumstances,” Mathai added.

“The First Temptation Of Christ” has been created by Brazil-based YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos (which translates to ‘Back Door’). The New York Daily News reports that the 46-minute Christmas Special depicts a weed-smoking Mary, and shows how Jesus comes home to attend his birthday party with a male friend. At the party, the friend belts out songs for Jesus that has lyrics as, “In the heat of the desert I saw the size of his huge … power”.

Over 1.1 million people have reportedly signed the petition globally so far.