Edo Billionaire, Cacudu Benson’s Alleged First Wife Cries Out To Him For Help

A video circulating online shows the alleged first wife of Edo State billionaire, Esther Aiworo crying out to him for assistance.

The four-minute video was filmed by a yet-to-be-identified woman who could be heard lamenting about the poor condition of the lady especially the house the woman lives.

Cacudu Benson owns one of the biggest hotels, Royal Marble Hotel in Benin, the capital of Edo state.

In the video, the alleged first wife of the Edo billionaire could be seen looking very unkempt as she claimed she bore three children for him; two boys and one girl.

Aiworo alleged that the wealthy business owner took the children to America and left her all by herself in Nigeria.

The unidentified woman behind the camera said that the present residence of the woman was given to her by a person who lives in her compound.

“She sells used bottles for survival. She is terribly sick and can not work fine. It is unbelievable, a rather sad the lady said.

When asked to convey a message to Cacudu Benson, the poor woman said;

“Friday Ogbor Aiworo, I love you. You are the father of my children. Inspite of all what you do to me, I still love you. No matter the situation, I love you. Come and take me out of here. I am suffering at the moment. Help me please.”