Edo Billionaire, Cacudu Benson’s Alleged First Wife Cries Out To Him For Help

by Amaka Odozi

A video circulating online shows the alleged first wife of Edo State billionaire, Esther Aiworo crying out to him for assistance.

Cacudu Benson's alleged first wife
First Wife Of Edo State Billionaire Cacudu Benson, Esther Aiworo

The four-minute video was filmed by a yet-to-be-identified woman who could be heard lamenting about the poor condition of the lady especially the house the woman lives.

Cacudu Benson owns one of the biggest hotels, Royal Marble Hotel in Benin, the capital of Edo state.

In the video, the alleged first wife of the Edo billionaire could be seen looking very unkempt as she claimed she bore three children for him; two boys and one girl.

Aiworo alleged that the wealthy business owner took the children to America and left her all by herself in Nigeria.

The unidentified woman behind the camera said that the present residence of the woman was given to her by a person who lives in her compound.

“She sells used bottles for survival. She is terribly sick and can not work fine. It is unbelievable, a rather sad the lady said.

When asked to convey a message to Cacudu Benson, the poor woman said;

“Friday Ogbor Aiworo, I love you. You are the father of my children. Inspite of all what you do to me, I still love you. No matter the situation, I love you. Come and take me out of here. I am suffering at the moment. Help me please.”

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Cacudu Benson, Esther Aiworo
0

You may also like

House of Reps Members Demanded N44 Million Bribe —DG Security and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Dasukigate: Refund N670m In 2-Weeks Or… – EFCC Tells THISDAY Publisher, Obaigbena

Ogun Labour Leaders Suspend Strike

Our Lives Are In Danger – Ex-Militant Leaders

FAAN Confirms Complete Evacuation Of Abandoned Aircraft From Lagos Airport

20 Die Scooping Fuel From Fallen Tanker As Scores Suffer Various Degree Of Burns

PDP Committed To Securing A Better Future For Nigerian Youths – Mu’azu

Prisoner Serving Life Sentence Graduates At NOUN 3rd Convocation

Prophet TB Joshua Attacked By Female Evangelist Helen Ukpabio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *