Faithia Williams, Bimbo Oshin, liz Dasilva Celebrate Toyin Abraham’s Husband

Colleagues of actress and producer Toyin Abraham have taken to Instagram with pictures of her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi to celebrate him as he turned a year older.

Bimbo Oshin, Eniola Ajao, Faithia Williams and Liz Da Silva all took turns in penning sweet birthday messages for the actor and father of two.

Eniola Ajao wrote: “May your Birthday Shimmer with all of the Colors you Dream of @kolawoleajeyemi May the Wisdom he has Blessed you with Remain Ceaseless and May this New Chapter of your life be filled with Loads of Blessings and favour in Jesus mighty name Many happy returns.”

Bimbo shared: “Happy birthday my darling @kolawoleajeyemi New age new achievements ijmn. In grace and mercy you will have excess and always be celebrated in everything you do. You are blessed and highly favoured. Enjoy your day.”

Liz Da Silva wrote; “KOLATOYIN wish you more wonderful years darling husband wa, DADDY IRE WA @toyin_abraham @kolawoleajeyemi.”

Faithia Wiliams: “Happy birthday daddy IRE @kolawoleajeyemi May all your heart desires be fulfilled Have loads of fun dear.”