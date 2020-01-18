Entertainment

Faithia Williams, Bimbo Oshin, liz Dasilva Celebrate Toyin Abraham’s Husband

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Police Arrest Mom, Grandparents For Locking Children In Wooden Cages

The Police in Alabam, US, has arrested a mum, grandmother and grandfather for allegedly locking children in cages. The suspects...
Read more
FootballEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ashley Young Completes Medical With Inter Milan

Englishman, Ashley Young has completed his medicals with the Italian side, Inter Milan. The wing-back would now join the Nerazzurri...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

EFCC Detains Benue Assembly Clerk, Wife, Two Daughters Over N220m Fraud

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as arrested Torese Agena, clerk of Benue state house of assembly, over...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

If You Want Stable Electricity, Stop Calling Us NEPA, DisCos Tell Nigerians

  Sunday Oduntan, executive director of research and advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), has implored Nigerians to stop...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

Imo: PDP’s Statement Designed To Undermine Peace, Stability Of Nigeria – Oshiomhole

    Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted the statement of the Peoples Democratic Party...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Kola Ajeyemi
Kola Ajeyemi

Colleagues of actress and producer Toyin Abraham have taken to Instagram with pictures of her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi to celebrate him as he turned a year older.

Bimbo Oshin, Eniola Ajao, Faithia Williams and Liz Da Silva all took turns in penning sweet birthday messages for the actor and father of two.

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Pens Sweet Message To Her Husband On His Birthday

Eniola Ajao wrote: “May your Birthday Shimmer with all of the Colors you Dream of @kolawoleajeyemi  May the Wisdom he has Blessed you with Remain Ceaseless and May this New Chapter of your life be filled with Loads of Blessings and favour in Jesus mighty name Many happy returns.”

Bimbo shared: “Happy birthday my darling @kolawoleajeyemi New age new achievements ijmn. In grace and mercy you will have excess and always be celebrated in everything you do. You are blessed and highly favoured. Enjoy your day.”

Liz Da Silva wrote; “KOLATOYIN wish you more wonderful years darling husband wa, DADDY IRE WA @toyin_abraham @kolawoleajeyemi.”

Faithia Wiliams: “Happy birthday daddy IRE @kolawoleajeyemi May all your heart desires be fulfilled Have loads of fun dear.”

Previous articleWoman Who Contracted HIV After A One Night Stand Shares Her Story
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Peruzzi’s Former Boss Fires Back At Davido

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
We reported earlier that singer Davido threw a subtle jab at King Patrick, Peruzzi's former boss by asking him to seek help if he...
Read more

If You Are Depressed,Get Help – Davido Slams Peruzzi’s Former Boss

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has slammed Peruzzi's former boss, King Patrick for calling him out. Read Also: Davido Leads Poco Lee, Peruzzi,...
Read more

Mercy Johnson Reveals Secret Of ‘Having It All’ To Fans

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has shared with her fans what she terms the secret of having it all. According to the screen diva, the...
Read more

E-Money Named ‘Young Business Guru’ of 2019 (Photo)

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Five-star music owner, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money has been named the 'Young Business Guru' of 2019 courtesy of Tentacle Magazine. The music executive...
Read more
- Advertisement -