Father Mbaka: Prophecies By Nigerian Pastors Are Very Questionable: Charly Boy

Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has said that prophecies given by Nigerian men of God are very questionable.

The musician was reacting to the authenticity of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s prophecy that was confirmed by the Supreme Court’s declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the Imo governorship election.

The Supreme Court had sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP on Tuesday and declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC as winner of the polls that held in March 2019.

Charly Boy taking to Instagram asked if Rev. Mbaka’s ‘prophecy’ on the ouster of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State was actually given by God or given by political coup plotters to prepare the minds of the people.

He wrote: “Prophecies by Nigerian men of God are always suspicious. I even made a song, to be released soon, “God Of Men” So, I’m asking you my people whether Rev. Mbaka’s ‘prophecy’ on the ouster of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State was given by God, or was given by our democratic coup-plotters to prepare the minds of the people? Or did it come from the Empero?”