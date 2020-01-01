I Almost Commited Suicide In 2019: BBNaija’s Alex Confesses

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra commonly referred to as Alex unusual has taken to Instagram to make a series of shocking confessions as the year 2019 coms to an end.

In what she termed her ‘confession’, the reality star narrated how she almost killed herself because things were not going the way she wanted.

The reality star went further to also disclose how she found love 3 times and lost it 3 times in 2019.

See her post below: