Naira Marley Signs Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack And Fabian to Marlian Music

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular rapper, Naira Marley who is also the CEO of Marlians has added more soldiers to his army as he just signed Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack and Fabian.

Naira Marley brought the four artists on stage during Marlians in Lagos, and later in the day made it official on his social media page.

According to reports, the signed artistes have been cohabitating with the popular rapper even before the official signing and they already recorded loads of songs with the Marlian Music Imprint.

See his tweet below:

