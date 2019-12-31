Regina Daniels Spends New Year’s Eve In Hospital After Falling Ill (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, who is still in Germany, was so happy to receive two of her friends in her private hospital ward on New year’s Eve.

Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels
The former child star has fallen ill and will have to remain on her sickbed throughout the festivities of the new year.

A video currently online shows the wife of billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko chilling in her ward while dressed in a hospital gown and a pink head band.

Watch the video below:

