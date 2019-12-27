Nigerians Have A Very Big Heart, Says Regina Daniels After Her Visit To Berlin

Nigerian actress and movie producer, Regina Daniels has publicly acknowledged that Nigerians have a very big heart after her experience in Berlin, Germany.

The wife of billionaire businessman took to her Instagram story to recount her experience with the words,

“With my experience today in Berlin, now I know that Nigerians got a very big heart”.

It is still not clear what led to the remark but the actress and her family travelled go the country on Thursday.

