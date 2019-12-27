Burna Boy, Girlfriend Party In Lagos (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his British girlfriend cum rapper, Stefflon Don celebrated the boxing day in a unique way as they partied in Lago

In the video uploaded by Stefflon Don on her insta stories, the lovers were seen cruising in Burna’s newly acquired Ferrari on the streets of Lagos.

Later on, the duo who have been apart since Burna returned to Nigeria some weeks ago, headed to a club where they partied with their friends and family.

Watch the video below: