Naira Marley Ordered To Appear Before Court Over Alleged Car Theft

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos Island has ordered a musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley to appear before the court on January 14, 2020, for arraignment over alleged car theft.

The Chief Magistrate, Tajudeen Elias threatened to issue a bench warrant for Fashola’s arrest if he fails to appear before the court.

Elias also made the order in the trial of three other defendants including two of Fashola’s brothers — Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22.

The defendants who were arraigned on December 16, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Marley.

They were granted a N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

Magistrate Elias ordered the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) to produce Marley before the court today (December 31), when the case would be listed for further hearing.