BBNaija’s Esther Celebrates Frodd As He Turns A Year Older

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Esther Agunbiade has taken to Instagram to celebrate her one time lover, Frodd as he turned a year older on Wednesday.

The reality star wrote;

“Happy Birthday Chukwuemeka Belinus😁

Thank you for being amazing…

Thank you for always looking out for me…

Thank you for always having my back…

Thank you for being my friend…

And thank you for making my 2019.

Love you now and forever and have fun for two today @callme_frodd❤️”

See the full post below: