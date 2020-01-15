Imo Guber: Since The Supreme Court Is Final, We Must Accept Its Judgment – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to the Supreme court ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state.

Atiku, while reacting to the judgement, urged all and sundry to accept the judgement since the Supreme court is final.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former presidential candidate said the “rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path. ”

The statement read in full: “With regards to the judgment of the Supreme Court, which nullified the election of the candidate of the PDP, Emeka Ihedioha, as Governor of the state of Imo, I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment.

“However unexpected and unpalatable it may be. The Rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path.”

“Let me state unequivocally that I solidarize with Emeka Ihedioha, a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources.”

“In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger.”

“I also stand fully with the Peoples Democratic Party. In good and bad times, we must continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life.”

“We provided genuine democracy for this nation once before, and I believe it is our destiny to democratically restore what has been lost due to the encroachment of anti-democratic agents.”

“Philosophers have said that tough times never last, but that tough people do. I urge the people of Imo and the entirety of the Nigerian people not to give in to despair.”

“This nation has gone through despotic times before, and we have survived them and thrived. I am very confident that this history will repeat itself.”

“My greatest desire, and one I hope to see again in my lifetime, is that Nigeria will fulfil its potential as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.”

“These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while, and all freedom-loving Nigerians ought to henceforth work together to bring them back. So help us, God. ’’