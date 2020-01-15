Sharia Police Arrest 14 Gay Men, 12 Rapists In Jigawa State

14 suspected gay men and 12 rapists were reportedly arrested by officials of the Jigawa Hisbah Board across the 27 local government of the state in 2019.

Speaking at the Board’s headquarters in Dutse, the state’s commandant, Ibrahim Dahiru Garki, said the arrests were made between January to December 2019.

Asides discovering 14 abandoned newborn babies in 2019, Garki also revealed that over 200 prostitutes and 20 persons allegedly engaging in fornication were also arrested by the Sharia police officials in 2019.

The suspects have been handed over to the police for prosecution in the relevant court of law.