Imo: PDP’s Statement Designed To Undermine Peace, Stability Of Nigeria – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted the statement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made against the judiciary on its verdict on Imo governorship election.

According to Oshiomhole, the statement by Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman that the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state by the apex court should be reviewed and reversed was reckless.

The former Edo state governor while speaking with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat on Friday, accused the opposition party of “carefully” planning unrest following the decision of the court.

He said, “The PDP yesterday used language that even people who are partially mad in a democracy are not expected to use. ”

“We watched as PDP made reckless statements that are designed not only to intimidate the judiciary but calculated to lay the foundation for carefully planned unrest with a view of undermining the peace and stability of the Nigerian nation.”

“In a society that is committed to fairness and the rule of law, the returning officer ought not only to be dismissed but he also ought to have reported himself to the security how he arrived at the decision to declare Emeka Ihedioha as governor,” he said.

Oshiomhole said also that when the supreme court declared PDP as winners of Zamfara and Rivers states, the ruling APC obeyed even though it was painful.