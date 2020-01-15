Why Oshiomhole Can No Longer Function As National Chairman: Edo APC

The crisis rocking the Edo state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has taken another turn as the state chapter says the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole can no longer function as in that capacity because he has been suspended as a member of the party in his ward and as such any action he takes as a leader of the party is invalid.

This was contained in a statement signed by Anselm Ojezua, the state APC chairman.

Full statement below:

“It cannot be overemphasized that having been validly suspended as a member of the party by his ward, all actions and steps were taken by him as National Chairman is in jeopardy with the likelihood of grave consequences for the party,” he said.

Read Also: Sowore Organised RevolutionNow Protest Because He Lost Presidential Election: Oshiomole

“The problems which now threatens the very existence of the APC in Edo State started with the conduct of Primaries to elective offices in 2018. In accordance with the resolution passed by the National Executive Committee of the Party, the leadership of the party in the State adopted the indirect mode of primaries but Comrade Oshiomhole decreed that it must be done by direct primaries. However, to avoid rancour and acrimony which have the capacity to heat up the polity and being sensitive to the fact that Comrade Oshiomhole is from Edo State, we complied”.

“Having failed to discredit the Governor at the polls the same individuals resorted to a campaign of calumny and infamy against him, his Deputy and top government functionaries, deploying very raw and uncouth language in a sustained media blitz while showering praises on the National Chairman on each of those occasions leaving no one in doubt as to whose interest they were serving. They also held very well-publicized meetings, using the APC logo in their publications.”

“Our understanding of the decision of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress on the issue of setting up the Reconciliation Committee is that it ought to be set up directly by President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as leader of the Party, as Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee are currently embroiled in most of the disputes across the country and their actions and inactions resulted in most of such disputes.

“Accordingly, we wish to, once again, call on the leadership of the Party, particularly, Mr. President, the Progressive Governors Forum, the State Chairmen, other members of the National Executive Committee of the Party and other well-meaning leaders of the Party to rise up to the occasion, do the needful and deal with the cankerworm currently eating deep into the fabrics of our Party. We believe this is supported by our recent experiences as a party, that a political solution is always better than a judicial solution in circumstances such as this”.