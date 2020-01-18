If You Want Stable Electricity, Stop Calling Us NEPA, DisCos Tell Nigerians

Sunday Oduntan, executive director of research and advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), has implored Nigerians to stop calling them NEPA.

Odutan said this while speaking when be appeared on a programme on TVC.

According to him, if Nigerians continue to call them NEPA, it means they don’t want electricity.

The National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) was in charge of electricity generation, transmission and distribution in Nigeria, but later changed to Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

“I understand how Nigerians feel when it comes to paying more for anything. But we also want Nigerians to understand the following. Number one, stop calling us NEPA,” Oduntan said.

“The more you call us NEPA, the more it shows that you don’t know that anything has changed in this country. It means that you don’t want any change. It means that you don’t even want electricity. That is the way I look at it.

“We are DisCos, but we are not dancing DisCos. We are distribution companies. PHCN is dead, NEPA is dead.”

I. the proposed tariff increment by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Oduntan said, “More than 95% of what we use in the power sector are imported. ”

“Now, they have to look at foreign exchange, the rate of inflation. They have to look at the cost of generation, including the cost of gas. If all those things go down, tariff has to come down.”

ANED is the umbrella body of electricity distribution companies (DisCos).