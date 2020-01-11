It Is Better To Be Indebted To A Course Than Stay Standing Without Challenges: IGoDye

Popular Humour merchant, Francis Agoda popularly known as Igodye has advised fans that it is better they stay indebted to a course while expecting result than stay standing without challenges.

He further stated that every challenge comes with a better benefit.

Read Also: “An Ak 47 rifle is estimated at over a million Naira, who are the real herdsmen” – Comedian Igodye

He made this known via his official Instagram page on Friday, 10th December.

He wrote:

Every challenges comes with a Better benefit. It’s better to be indebted to a course ,expecting growth than to stay standing without challenges…#focus Amb Francis Agoda