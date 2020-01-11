It Is Better To Be Indebted To A Course Than Stay Standing Without Challenges: IGoDye

by Eyitemi Majeed
Comedia Francis Agoda
Comedian, Igodye

Popular Humour merchant, Francis Agoda popularly known as Igodye has advised fans that it is better they stay indebted to a course while expecting result than stay standing without challenges.

He further stated that every challenge comes with a better benefit.

Read Also: “An Ak 47 rifle is estimated at over a million Naira, who are the real herdsmen” – Comedian Igodye

He made this known via his official Instagram page on Friday, 10th December.

He wrote:

Every challenges comes with a Better benefit. It’s better to be indebted to a course ,expecting growth than to stay standing without challenges…#focus Amb Francis Agoda

Tags from the story
Francis Agoda, IGoDye
0

You may also like

Uti wins Big Brother Africa’s $200,000

#BBNaija: Ex-Housemate Gifty Slams Big Brother Organizers

Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt – “AY Is The King Of Show Business In Nigeria”

Adekunle Gold

‘I Get Frustrated When Validation I Get Does Not Match The Amount Of Work I Put In’ – Adekunle Gold

Kidnapper insists victim is her missing 20-year-old daughter, who has been spiritually reduced to a 2-year-old

Man celebrates break up with girlfriend on Facebook

Top 10 Nigerian Songs That Rocked Your Radios This Year

Ali Baba And Wife, Mark 9th Wedding Anniversary

Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha Still Looks Stunning In Latest Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *