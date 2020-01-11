It Is Stupidity To Pay First Fruit Offering: Daddy Freeze (Photo)

Controversial radio personality and self-acclaimed bible scholar, Daddy Freeze has further insisted that it is stupidity to pay first fruit offering.

He made the comment in response to a follower on his Instagram page who said paying the ‘offering’ is voluntary.

See their exchange below:

He further stated that:

Neither Christ nor the disciples collected first fruit from the believers!

Anyone who does this needs to receive proper scriptural instruction so as not to lead the sheep into the slaughter.