Outright Rejection Is Better Than False Hope, Says Kiss Daniels

by Eyitemi Majeed
Kiss Daniels
Music Star, Kiss Daniel

Talented Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe better known as Kiss Daniels has advised his fans not to give false hope to another man when they can’t fulfill because it’s dangerous.

He added that outright rejection is better.

However, he said if they can go all the way for another then they should go ahead but if not they should not try it.

The talented singer made this known via a post he sent out via his verified Instagram page on Saturday, 11th December.

He wrote:

