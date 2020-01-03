Janet Jackson Recounts Getting Pregnant At 50 As She Celebrates Son’s Birthday(Photo)

American singer, Janet Jackson has recounted getting pregnant at the age of 50 years old while celebrating her son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram post.

The singer in the adorable birthday message describes the baby as the greatest gift of all from God.

She wrote:

3 years ago today God blessed me at the age of 50 with the greatest gift of all. My baby! Happy bday sweetheart. Mama loves you more than anything else in this world.