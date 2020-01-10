Keep Pushing – Banky W Advises Fans Not To Give Up

Popular singer turned politician Olubankole Wellington simply known as Banky W has advised his fans not to give up during their trying times

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle, he added that better days are not usually far from gloomy days.

He wrote:

“Note to self, and others: When it rains, it pours. Don’t give in. It’s always darkest before the dawn. When it feels like the Devil is paying attention to you, it’s because God is, too. Better days around the corner. Breakthrough is coming. Keep pushing.”