Stay Away From Chioma’s Sister, Davido Warns Ubi Franklin

Popular singer, Davido jokingly issued a warning to music executive, Ubi Franklin to steer clear of his fiancee’s sister, Jennifer Rowland.

The music executive had taken to his Instagram page to post a photo of Jennifer Rowland wishing her a happy birthday while asking her to make a new dress for him this year.

Reacting to the post, Davido stylishly told him to back off from the beautiful lady by saying,

“UBI pls stay away 😇😂😂😂 We know ur plan”

While DMW signee, Peruzzi commented on the post with the words;

“Brother you no need any dress Abeg. If you need, I go make Am myself. Thanks ❤️”

See the exchange below: