Stay Away From Chioma’s Sister, Davido Warns Ubi Franklin

by Amaka Odozi

Popular singer, Davido jokingly issued a warning to music executive, Ubi Franklin to steer clear of his fiancee’s sister, Jennifer Rowland.

Ubi Franklin and Davido
Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin and DMW boss, Davido

The music executive had taken to his Instagram page to post a photo of  Jennifer Rowland wishing her a happy birthday while asking her to make a new dress for him this year.

Reacting to the post, Davido stylishly told him to back off from the beautiful lady by saying,

UBI pls stay away 😇😂😂😂 We know ur plan”

While DMW signee, Peruzzi commented on the post with the words;

“Brother you no need any dress Abeg. If you need, I go make Am myself. Thanks ❤️”

Read Also: Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage Spotted Together In A Studio (Photo)

See the exchange below:

The exchange

Tags from the story
Davido, Jennifer Rowland, Peruzzi, Ubi Franklin
0

You may also like

Stop wishing on P Square reunion” – Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye says

Daddy Freeze Calls Out Nigerian Entertainers Who Buy Fake Watches

Van Vicker, Chet Anekwe & Carl Payne star in “When One Door Closes” | Watch the Trailer

‘god Punish You And Your Alaafin Of Oyo Papa, Who You And Your Papa Be” – Policeman Tells Singer Tillaman

Ice Prince Unphased By Trybe Records Rapper, Rukus Diss Track Aimed At Him

Speed Darlington Drags Obasanjo, Calls Him an International Thief

Lady Cancels Her Wedding Few Months To It, After Her Fiancee Beat Her Like Dog (photo

DJ Cuppy Shows Off Customized Rolls Royce With Her Billionaire Dad In UK

Goldie Harvey Snatched My Husband, Took His Money & Rendered Him Useless – Ifeoma Harvey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *