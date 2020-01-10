Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage Spotted Together In A Studio (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage was spotted with rave of the moment, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Niara Marley at a studio.

Naira Marley, Rexxie, and Tiwa Savage
Naira Marley, Rexxie, and Tiwa Savage

It appears the duo have something cooking for their fans as they were having a recording session late into the night with music producer, Rexxie.

Savage had shared a photo of them with the caption;

“#Special @nairamarley 🙏🏾”

Marlian records boss could be seen with his face bent while holding something in his hands while Mama Jam Jam could be seen donned in oversized pants, sleeveless top and a scarf wrapped around her head.

See the photo below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7HwdlehMxB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

