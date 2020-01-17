Man Fights Danfo Driver For Hitting His Car On Third Mainland Bridge

by Valerie Oke
The man while fighting with the danfo driver
The photo of a man who jumped on a Danfo Driver in a ‘Jet Lee’ manner after his car was bashed has emerged on social media.

According to reports, the incident happened on the famous Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

Trouble started after the commercial bus driver wanted to enter into the man’s lane but he met strong resistance.

While trying to show his driving skills, he bashed the man's car.

While trying to show his driving skills, he bashed the man’s car.

On sensing what he has done, he tried fleeing but the man swooped on him in the slow-moving traffic.

