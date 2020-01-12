Man Sells Local Herbs By Roadside In C-Class Mercedes Benz (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A video circulating on social media captures a Nigerian man hawking local herbs in a luxury automobile, Mercedes Benz C300.

The Nigerian man in his Mercedes Benz
The Nigerian man in his Mercedes Benz

An eyewitness found it hard to fathom how a local herb seller could get hold of the highly coveted car for his menial business.

Nigerians also reacted after web user, PostSubMan brought it to their attention on microblogging site, Twitter.

Some assumed that the expensive car was most likely a gift from a rich friend or relative and the Northern man decided to use it to sell his goods.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Mercedes Benz, Nigerian man
0

