Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Announce Decision To Resign As ‘Senior Royals’

by Valerie Oke
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their decision to resign from their position as senior royals.

This was contained in a statement released on their Instagram page, saying they also intend to pursue financial independence.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement read.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

 

