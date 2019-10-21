Prince Harry Speaks About Tension With His Brother, William

Prince Harry for the first time has admitted that he and William are traveling on ‘different paths’.

In a candid interview, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that there has been deepening tensions between himself and William. This is coming after months of speculation that there is a strain in the brothers’ relationship.

Read Also: I will be fine if my children were gay- Prince William says as he visits LGBTQ charity

Harry made this known in a TV documentary broadcast this weekend adding that he will not allow the press to bully him and his wife Meghan Markle. ‘I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.’

On if the rift with his brother was true, Harry pointedly refused to deny a falling out the added;

‘Part of this role, part of this job and this family being under the pressure it is under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me.’ ‘We don’t see as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.’

Harry’s comments came during an interview with ITV presenter Tom Bradby – a long-time friend of the prince. Bradby’s hour-long documentary, titled ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’, followed the royal couple during their official tour of Africa last month.

On how he deals with the pressures of his life, Harry said it is a matter of ‘constant management’, adding: ‘I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back, and this is something that I have to manage.