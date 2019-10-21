Prince Harry Speaks About Tension With His Brother, William

Prince Harry for the first time has admitted that he and William are traveling on ‘different paths’.
In a candid interview, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that there has been deepening tensions between himself and William. This is coming after months of speculation that there is a strain in the brothers’ relationship.
Read Also: I will be fine if my children were gay- Prince William says as he visits LGBTQ charity
Harry made this known in a TV documentary broadcast this weekend adding that he will not allow the press to bully him and his wife Meghan Markle. ‘I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.’
On if the rift with his brother was true, Harry pointedly refused to deny a falling out the added;
‘Part of this role, part of this job and this family being under the pressure it is under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me.’
‘We don’t see as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.’
Harry’s comments came during an interview with ITV presenter Tom Bradby – a long-time friend of the prince. Bradby’s hour-long documentary, titled ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’, followed the royal couple during their official tour of Africa last month.
On how he deals with the pressures of his life, Harry said it is a matter of ‘constant management’, adding: ‘I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back, and this is something that I have to manage.
‘Part of this job, and part of any job, like everybody, is putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff, but again, for me and again for my wife, of course there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue.
‘But all we need to do is focus on being real, and focus on being the people that we are, and standing up for what we believe in.
‘I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.’