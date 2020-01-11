My Husband Is Gay, His Boyfriend Lives In Lekki – Wife Cries Out

A Nigerian woman has taken to relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin’s page to reveal her husband is gay.

According to the lady, she found out her husband is gay last year and she is now ready to walk out of the marriage.

Her message to Joro reads ;

“Joro, my husband is gay, I got to find out last year. His boyfriend is a married man living in Lekki. I am leaving him this year, already told my parents. Ladies your husband may be gay. So many men are gay today but they need a wife for cover-up.”