Footballer, Memphis Depay Grooves To Burna Boy’s Song (Video)

Netherland and Olympuque Lyon winger, Memphis Depay took to his Instagram page to show himself vibing to Grammy nominee, Burna Boy’s song.

Burna Boy has been enjoying massive international recognition since his debacle with Coachella in 2019 which later ended with him releasing an album based on his experience which went on to be nominated for a Grammy award.

The Nigerian act has seen his songs being vibed to by celebrities from different spheres of life on the International scene.

Now in this video, Depay, who is out for the season, is seen vibing to “Wetin Man Go Do” song on the African Giant album.

Watch the video below: