Footballer, Memphis Depay Grooves To Burna Boy’s Song (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Netherland and Olympuque Lyon winger, Memphis Depay took to his Instagram page to show himself vibing to Grammy nominee, Burna Boy’s song.

Burna Boy
Grammy-nominated singer Burna Boy

Burna Boy has been enjoying massive international recognition since his debacle with Coachella in 2019 which later ended with him releasing an album based on his experience which went on to be nominated for a Grammy award.

Also Read: Stefflon Don Celebrates Relationship Anniversary With Burna Boy With A Romantic Video

The Nigerian act has seen his songs being vibed to by celebrities from different spheres of life on the International scene.

Now in this video, Depay, who is out for the season, is seen vibing to “Wetin Man Go Do” song on the African Giant album.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Keep the bday vibes going for the broski 😛😂

A post shared by Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay) on

 

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Memphis Depay
0

You may also like

More reactions trail Tiwa Savage & Wizkid’s Dating rumors. (Tweets)

‘I Am Your Bae’s Secret Crush’ – Teni Says As She Stun In A Rare Picture (Pictures)

Epic reply man got after calling out Peeshaun of Skuki for wearing an expensive jacket twice

Video Of Anthony Joshua teaching his 2-yr-old son how to speak Yoruba is the best thing Online today | Watch

‘Nollywood is filled with actresses who do juju’ – Prncess Shyngle makes shocking revelation

Beautiful Nigerian Woman Dies 11 Days After Her Wedding

Chec Out Actress Anita Joseph Without Make-Up

Checkout List Of 2017 Highest Paid Women In Music

To avoid baby mama, I don’t sleep with a girl without condom — Adekunle Gold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *