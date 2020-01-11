Social Media Will Make You Envy People Who Deserve Pity: Rapper Erigga

Warri-based Nigerian rapper, Erigga took out time to dish out life lessons to his followers on social media.

The rapper who is known for his controversial opinions, in what seems to be a shade to his fellow musicians based in Lagos pointed out that social media makes people envy who really deserves pity.

In a subsequent tweet, the popular rapper took a swipe at artists who are based in Lagos as he expressed that the majority of them live fake lives.

See his tweets below:

Na only prick fit talk waytin e see inside Toto when make am vomit 🤮 … lagos artiste and fake life — Erigga (@erigganewmoney) January 10, 2020