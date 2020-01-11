Regina Daniels Shares Adorable Photo As She Jets Out Of Paris

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable photos as she jets out of Paris where she only stepped into less than 48 hours.

This is coming a few days after sharing with her fans that she slept in Germany and started her day in France. Who says money is not good?

The screen diva is married to a 59-year-old former House of Representative member, Ned Nwoko in a classy which held last year.

More photo below:

Jetting outta Paris