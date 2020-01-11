Regina Daniels Shares Adorable Photo As She Jets Out Of Paris

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable photos as she jets out of Paris where she only stepped into less than 48 hours.

This is coming a few days after sharing with her fans that she slept in Germany and started her day in France. Who says money is not good?

Read Also: I Am Sorry To Everyone I Offended; Regina Daniels Sends Happy New Year Message To Her Fans (Video)

The screen diva is married to a 59-year-old former House of Representative member, Ned Nwoko in a classy which held last year.

More photo below:

Jetting outta Paris

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

Popular slay queen spotted fetching water with two 25litres keg.. She ran when she was spotted (video)

Iyanya Appointed Cross River Ambassador, To Get Official Car And Salary

See Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo’s Son Tobi and Toyin Omotayo’s Pre-Wedding Shoot

Actress Blessing Anyim reacts to being disowned by alleged father, Senator Pius Anyim (video) 

Tonto Dikeh, Rosy Meurer and what they both have in common

Revealed: Davido bought second hand Porsche car for Chioma.. He didn’t buy it for N45m

DJ Cuppy

Dj Cuppy Thrills Crowd As She Bends Over Backwards On Stage (Video)

Felabration 2017: Watch as Femi Kuti and Omawumi thrill fans

Pretty Nigerian Lady rocks her version of ‘Authentic’ Super Eagles Jersey (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *