Mayorkun, Dremo Perform Social Experiment With Money (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Mayorkun Dremo
Singer Mayorkun And Rapper Dremo

In viral video shared on the Internet, popular Nigerian singer Mayorkun and rapper Dremo were seen performing a social experiment.

In the video, the duo were seen placing money on the ground as they watched to see if anyone will pick it.

While they say in a vehicle, they watched as people moved and predicted who was likely to pick up the currencies.

They were seen dropping ₦ 500 notes on the floor as they eagerly waited to see who would pick it up.

Watch The Video Here:

