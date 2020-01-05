Between Dremo And Fan Really Concerned About Artwork Of His New Song

Nigerian rapper and DMW signee, Dremo took to his social media page to share artwork for the remix to his latest single titled Chairman featuring rapper, Zlatan Ibile.

One of his fans, who wasn’t quite pleased with the outcome, took to the comment section to tackle the rapper about it.

The web user, @cashclothin wrote;

“Una two de crazy… you can’t even have a proper photoshop”

Reacting to the comment, the rapper smartly responded saying,

“Na artwork you wan dey sing along to? Dey there”

See the full post below: