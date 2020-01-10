In The Name Of Love, Burna Boy Sucks Stefflon Don’s Nose (Video)

Multi-award winning Nigeria singer, Damini Ogulu simply known as Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don has been serving fans with relationship goals in the last couple of days.

Appearing in a new video, the duo were spotted all loved up while the afro-fusion singer sucked her nose adorably as they play in the company of the bride to be’s friend.

Read Also: Burna Boy, Girlfriend Party In Lagos (Video)

Impressed with the show of love, the bride to be’s friend then voiced out that she can’t wait to be the maid of honour at their wedding.

Watch the video below: