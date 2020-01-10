In The Name Of Love, Burna Boy Sucks Stefflon Don’s Nose (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Stefflon Don and Burna Boy
Stefflon Don and Burna Boy

Multi-award winning Nigeria singer, Damini Ogulu simply known as Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don has been serving fans with relationship goals in the last couple of days.

Appearing in a new video, the duo were spotted all loved up while the afro-fusion singer sucked her nose adorably as they play in the company of the bride to be’s friend.

Impressed with the show of love, the bride to be’s friend then voiced out that she can’t wait to be the maid of honour at their wedding.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Damini Ogulu, Stefflon don
