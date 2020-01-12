Nigerian Among 176 Victims Of Ukranian Plane Crash (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Nigerian man
The victim, Dauda Onoruoiza

A Nigerian man has been identified as one of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 crash in Iran on Wednesday

Dauda Onoruoiza was among the 176 passengers when a missile from the Iranian forces hit the airplane

The missile destroyed the Boeing 737-800 aircraft few minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The Kogi State-born Onoruoiza, until his death, worked with Boeing on a three-month training in Ukraine and was attached to the Boeing 737-800 to fly with and study the mechanical noise of the aircraft and report back to the company because the said plane was scheduled for maintenance on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Ukraine.

READ ALSO – Iran Admits It ‘Mistakenly’  Shot Down Ukrainian Jet

Iran admitted Saturday that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, blaming human error and “US adventurism.”

Tags from the story
Dauda Onoruoiza, iran, kogi state, Ukraine
