Nigerian Lady Dumps Husband; Elopes With Boyfriend, 6 Days After Her Wedding

Social media is heating at the moment after news surfaced that a Nigerian woman allegedly dumped her new husband, six days after their wedding, and eloped with her boyfriend.

In a Facebook post by one Angela Damla, the couple got married on December 14.

Angela in her post claimed that the bride ran away with her ” Sugar Daddy”. However, this claim was slammed by one Shuaibu Inusa, a secondary school classmate of the groom.

“She left with her other boyfriend, not a sugar daddy. This is someone I know for years, I attended the wedding cos the husband was my senior in secondary school. We all are from the same town. She chose to leave. Some of her family and friends do call her and she said she won’t come back” Inusa said.

Sharing further details and photos of the groom, Inusa said that the couple dated for years before tying the knot.

“She wasn’t forced to marry him. They dated for years. The funny thing is she was with the hubby when the other guy called and she told him where they are, he came with the car, she excused the hubby that she is coming, boom that was how she left” he added.