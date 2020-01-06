Nigerian Lady Dumps Husband; Elopes With Boyfriend, 6 Days After Her Wedding

by Temitope Alabi
Runway bride
Runway bride

Social media is heating at the moment after news surfaced that a Nigerian woman allegedly dumped her new husband, six days after their wedding, and eloped with her boyfriend.

In a Facebook post by one Angela Damla, the couple got married on December 14.

Read Also: Popular Footballer Ends 12-Year-Old-Marriage To Start Relationship With Ex-wife’s Niece

Runway bride
Runway bride

Angela in her post claimed that the bride ran away with her ” Sugar Daddy”. However, this claim was slammed by one Shuaibu Inusa, a secondary school classmate of the groom.

“She left with her other boyfriend, not a sugar daddy. This is someone I know for years, I attended the wedding cos the husband was my senior in secondary school. We all are from the same town. She chose to leave. Some of her family and friends do call her and she said she won’t come back” Inusa said.

Sharing further details and photos of the groom, Inusa said that the couple dated for years before tying the knot.

“She wasn’t forced to marry him. They dated for years. The funny thing is she was with the hubby when the other guy called and she told him where they are, he came with the car, she excused the hubby that she is coming, boom that was how she left” he added.

 

Tags from the story
jos, marriage
0

You may also like

FAAN Installs Seven X-Ray Scanners At Lagos International Airport

Pastor T.B Joshua Denies Being One Of Nigeria’s Richest Pastors

Awww!!! Meet The Lagos Airport Staff Who Found And Returned Over 37 Million Naira [VIDEO]

Human Rights Lawyer Bamidele Aturu Dies At 49

We’ve Restored Peace To Bama, Says Army Commander

Court frees ex Sokoto governor of corruption and conspiracy charges

Suleiman Abba Confirmed As New Inspector General Of Police

Sylva Seeks Court’s Leave To Accompany Wife On Medical Treatment Abroad

Driver Charged With Attempted Murder Of Judge Denied Bail

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *