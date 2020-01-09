Nigerian Reacts As Reverend Sister Abandons Celibacy For Marriage

by Michael Isaac

In a viral photo shared on the Internet, a lady once identified as a Catholic reverend sister was seen in her pre-wedding photos with her police officer husband.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, many Nigerians have expressed their love and courage for her decision.

It was gathered that the lady dropped her vows over the love she had for a police officer.

In another picture, she was seen clad in her habit when she was still a Reverend Sister sworn to the oath of chastity.

See Reactions Here:

Catholic Reverend Sister
The Shared Photo
Catholic Reverend Sister
Some Reactions
