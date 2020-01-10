“No Man Or Woman Can Stress Starboy – Wizkid

by Amaka Odozi

While BBNaija star, Cindy recently replied a troll on Instagram, all-time music sensation, Wizkid says he mostly ignores the dramas on social media.

Wizkid
Nigerian singer, Wizkid

The Joro crooner took to Twitter to share how he handles situations where people offend him.

Wizkid wrote;

“When people do things to me, I play out 10 different reactions in my head and pick what’s best for that person lol,” 

A fan gave a clearer explanation of what the singer meant and he retweeted it saying,

“Ignore everytime baby…no man or woman fit stress Starboy 😎”

See his tweet below:

Wizkid's tweet

